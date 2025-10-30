Hawley: Democrats Holding the Neediest Americans Hostage with Gov’t Shutdown

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) accused congressional Democrats of holding the “neediest Americans” hostage with their intransigence on the government shutdown.

“Talk about holding the government hostage — that’s to close the government down and take money out of the mouths of poor people in the process?” host Sean Hannity said. “It makes no sense to me.”

Hawley replied, “It’s insane. And you just think about who’s being held hostage here — we’re talking about the neediest Americans, Sean. And you’re exactly right because the Democrats want to give health care to illegals, they want to take health care away from Missourians in my state, they want to take food away from Missourians in my state and give it to illegals. And they are willing to close the entire government for now, a solid month in order to do so. I don’t understand it. I think it is unconscionable. I think it is wrong.”

“And I call on them again,” he added. “Vote to reopen the government, vote to help the needy, and vote to pay these — we’ve made commitments to the military for heaven’s sake, and law enforcement. Now, you’re asking them to work for nothing? They’re not going to be able to feed their families. We’re at a breaking point here, Sean, and I hope they realize that.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor