Durbin: Trump ‘Wisely’ Called for NATO to Spend More on Defense, Not ‘Unreasonable Ask’

During an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) stated that President Donald Trump has “wisely” called for NATO allies “to spend more of their own money to protect themselves. That’s not an unreasonable ask.” But argued that Trump has also done things that have undercut the alliance by doing things that put America’s commitment to the alliance in doubt.

Durbin said, “Well, it’s a back and forth love and hate relationship. The President has, I think wisely, asked for our NATO allies — there are 32 members of NATO — to spend more of their own money to protect themselves. That’s not an unreasonable ask.”

He continued, “But there have been things that have happened during his second presidency which raised the question of our commitment to the future of NATO. I believe in it. That’s why I’m here. And I found that, of the delegates that are here from all over the region — part of NATO, they believe, as I do, that we’re a safer world with the NATO alliance, and we have been since 1945. So, this is going to be an opportunity for us to convince the President, if we have to, to move forward with this relationship.”

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