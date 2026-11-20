Far-left Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s pivot towards China and Europe is reportedly a recipe for economic decline, and now his antagonism towards the Trump administration’s latest consequence is a review of the country’s close security relationship with the United States.

The Washington Post reported Friday on an alleged memo from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “restricting” some aspects of the defense relationship, although details are sparse and hidden behind conditions of anonymity.

Breitbart News reached out to the Pentagon and received a statement from Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell, who said:

The Department of War is taking steps to ensure its engagements with Canada advance tangible U.S. defense objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defense relationship. DoW is prioritizing opportunities for bilateral cooperation that strengthens the defense of our Homelands and shared hemisphere, while supporting Canada’s ability to meet NATO obligations. This guidance does not impact defense intelligence cooperation, our binational NORAD command, or our cooperation through NATO.

Canada’s well-documented move away from the United States and towards China raises security threats for both countries.

Carney labeled the United States as more of a security threat than China in comments ten days ago, which raised concerns from many in both countries over what he meant by the remarks. His defenders in Canada insist he misspoke, but the prime minister declined to elaborate further.

In an October event with Breitbart News, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the northern border was “becoming more of a problem” and that weakness along the long border between the two countries has become an area in need of more security.

Carney’s courtship of China comes as the two countries re-engaged in military talks for the first time in eight years earlier this year, as hostilities between the two countries’ governments continued.

Two weeks ahead of the November midterm elections, the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa released a fact sheet of instances in which the Canadian government brushed off concerns about potential interference in U.S. elections. Several of the country’s ministers and premiers openly described plans to influence American politics in official documents and public appearances.

For example, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly met with Democrat leaders in Boston and Chicago and said the government was targeting products in Republican-led states in statements to the media.

Breitbart News was one of the first outlets to report on the hiring of Maia Johnson, a former Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden staffer, to prominent roles in Carney’s government.

The Trump administration has sought to rebalance the trade relationship with Canada in a way that benefits both countries. While a deal once appeared close, the Canadian government under Carney has pulled away and undermined the economic ties of the two nations. Now, as President Trump has asserted the “Donroe Doctrine” in the Western Hemisphere to great effect, Carney and the current Canadian government are working against the United States.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.