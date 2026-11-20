Democrats took to social media to celebrate “Transgender Day of Remembrance” and called for remembering transgender-identifying individuals whose lives were lost due to “hatred and violence.”

Sens. Andy Kim (D-NJ) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) were among the Democrats who stated that the “transgender community has faced increasing hate and violence.”

“There is no place for hate in our country,” Kim wrote in a post on X. “This Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor those whose lives were taken from us too soon and commit to work towards justice, safety, and visibility for all.”

“The transgender community has faced increasing hate and violence as the Trump administration has demonized them,” Schiff wrote in a post on X. “On Transgender Day of Remembrance, I’m proud to stand up against this ugly sentiment, remember the lives tragically lost in this epidemic of bigotry, and commit ourselves to building a safer and more inclusive future.”

“On Transgender Day of Remembrance, we remember the lives tragically cut short by hatred and violence, and the families and loved ones left behind,” Hochul wrote. “We honor their memory by fighting for a future where everyone can live without fear, be treated with dignity, and know that they belong.”

“On Transgender Day of Remembrance, we mourn the lives stolen by anti-trans violence and demand a world where every person can live safely, freely, and authentically,” Tlaib wrote. “I grieve with the trans community today, and I’ll always celebrate their lives, voices, and limitless potential.”

“Today marks Transgender Day of Remembrance, Illinois,” Pritzker wrote. “It’s a time to honor the lives of those we’ve lost to violence and hatred. May their memories be a blessing — and a reminder to seek out those who need support, stand up for our neighbors, and always speak out against hate.”

Transgender Day of Remembrance is described as being “an annual observance on November 20 that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence,” according to GLAAD.

Breitbart News’s John Nolte reported in September that violence against transgender individuals has decreased under the Trump administration, with a group called Advocates for Trans Equality stating that “the number of violent deaths… has fallen nearly 50 percent from 53 in 2023 t0 27 in 2025”:

Something called Advocates for Trans Equality admits “the number of violent deaths… has fallen nearly 50 percent from 53 in 2023 to 27 in 2025,” reports the Boston Globe. The Human Rights Campaign also found “a peak in 2021 of 47 deaths falling to 27 last year.” Additionally, “Federal FBI hate crimes data also shows a decline in the abuse of trans people between 2024 and 2025.”

According to a report on the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) PubMed, titled “Homicide Rates of Transgender Individuals in the United States: 2010-2014” it was revealed that “the overall homicide rate of transgender individuals was likely to be less than that of cisgender individuals”:

Results: The overall homicide rate of transgender individuals was likely to be less than that of cisgender individuals, with 8 of 12 RR estimates below 1.0. However, the homicide rates of young transfeminine Black and Latina residents were almost certainly higher than were those of cisfeminine comparators, with all RR estimates above 1.0 for Blacks and all above 1.0 for Latinas.

While Democrats focused on celebrating Transgender Day of Remembrance, on November 14, British author J.K. Rowling responded to a video of a transgender male stating he would “punch” a “terf-woman” who tells him “not to enter a woman’s bathroom.”

“To all the women caping for the right of men like this to enter women’s single-sex spaces, please explain why you care more about keeping him happy than you do about the women he’s threatening to punch,” Rowling wrote in a post on X. “Extra points for explaining how your position is ‘real feminism.'”