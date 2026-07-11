Maine SoS, Dem Sen. Candidate: Shouldn’t Send ‘Any Taxpayer Funds’ for ‘Genocide’ in Gaza

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Maine Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows claimed there is a “genocide” in Gaza and “we should not be sending any taxpayer funds to be conducting that harm.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “So, you mentioned a lot of places where you agree with [Graham Platner]. He also said in that letter that he wants an end to taxpayer-funded genocide. He believes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Do you?”

Bellows answered, “Yes. Israel — the Israeli government is committing genocide in Gaza right now. And we should not be sending any taxpayer funds to be conducting that harm.”

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