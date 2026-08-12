GOP Rep. Norman: ‘I Think the War Has Got to Be Ended’ — ‘It Couldn’t Come Quick Enough’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), a candidate in the South Carolina Republican primary U.S. Senate runoff later this month, argued that a conclusion to the Iran conflict was urgent.

According to Norman, ending it would go a long way in easing the so-called “affordability” crunch.

“So, I want to ask you,” Casone said. “So, what were the conversations with voters? What were they telling you? What was important to them, and the issues that mattered to them? How did you connect with them?”

Norman replied, “That business person who is struggling with regulations, that single mom who is struggling to make ends meet because of high gas prices, high food prices, all that to say is affordability is something we’ve got to fight and battle to get all of these down. I think it’s happening with President Trump, but it couldn’t come quick enough. I think the war has got to be ended, and I think with the Straits of Hormuz, the gas prices have got to come down with opening it up.”

He continued, “I see an optimism that maybe hadn’t been there before, particularly here in the state, and they’re ready for bold leadership, not milquetoast leadership. If there is one issue that people are upset about, is the Senate taking a five-week hiatus and not passing the SAVE Act. It’s an abomination of a body that’s not — that’s dysfunctional. I’m going to do what I can to unlock it.”

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