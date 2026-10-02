ADL CEO: Dems ‘Captured’ by ‘Mob’, ‘Woke 2.0 Is Just Gaza’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” ADL Director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated that “woke 2.0 is just Gaza.” “And it’s terrifying to me how, any individual, let alone an entire political party, can be so captured so quickly…by the mob.”

Host Brian Kilmeade said, “[B]y the way, if you’re a Democrat, you’ve got to run on two things: You’re against Israel and Netanyahu and AIPAC. You take AIPAC money, they panic.”

Greenblatt responded, “I think Bill Maher talked about this last week, like, woke 2.0 is just Gaza. And it’s insane. There was no genocide. The statistics bear it out. There was no genocide, but Democrats are running on this as if it’s some sort of dogma, right? And it’s terrifying to me how, any individual, let alone an entire political party, can be so captured so quickly, Brian, by the mob.”

Later, Kilmeade said that he worries about what will be the next president’s stance on Israel because of some people that are on the right who are not pro-Israel. Greenblatt responded that, while those sentiments are “prevalent” on the left, antisemitism and anti-Zionism also exist on the right as well.

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