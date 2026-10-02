Mike Rogers Says El-Sayed Won’t Moderate if Elected — ‘Very Much that Democrat, Socialist, Islamist Kind of Type Person’

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), the Republican nominee for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, warned viewers that his Democrat opponent Abdul El-Sayed would not “moderate” if voters elect him to the Senate on November 3.

“[I]f you think that Talarico has to answer Hasan Piker, El-Sayed will basically have to call up for his talking points every day if he beats you, because Piker’s responsible, and he wants to cash in even before the election,” guest host Brian Kilmeade said. “People should understand there’s really not much difference between that guy and the guy you’re facing.”

Rogers replied, “No, not at all, Brian. And here’s the thing, if not for Hasan Piker, our candidate Abdul El-Sayed is not the nominee. He brought him in five different events, took him to students, got kind of entered into a cesspool at these college campuses that are very anti-American. Got him whipped up for this race. He owes his whole existence today well to the Soros family and to Hasan Piker, which seems kind of an odd brew for somebody you want to send to the United States Senate.”

“But I will tell you this, Hasan Piker,” he continued. “Every time Abdul comes out and says, well, maybe I’m kind of moderating, Hasan Piker says, don’t believe him. He’s lying. He’s not that way. This is way he is. His sister, a very open Hamas supporter, is also saying, hey, listen, when he says he’s trying to moderate, he’s not moderating. He is very, very much that Democrat, socialist, Islamist kind of type person.”

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