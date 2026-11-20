Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) is apparently weighing a run for president in 2028 but said Thursday he has not committed to it yet.

Bacon’s comments came during an event at the National Press Club where he said he was also thinking about supporting another candidate with the same priorities, WOWT reported.

Bacon said, “I haven’t committed to it,” when speaking of a presidential campaign, emphasizing his message of confronting the national debt, protecting Social Security and Medicare, and emphasizing governing over partisanship.

“We need an American president. We also have to realize the strength of our country is not our president — it’s not what makes us a great country. It’s not about fancy ballrooms or any of this stuff. What makes us special is that we, as Americans, have freedom. We have economic freedom. We have the Bill of Rights — and that’s why we compete and win all over the world,” he stated.

He criticized President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans for the midterm election results.

“I think it was Trump loss with an assist by the Republican Congress,” he stated.

Bacon’s comments came after Democrats swept the U.S. House and Senate during the midterms, while in Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen (R) secured reelection after campaigning against Democrat candidate Lynne Walz, a former state senator.

Pillen’s win came after President Donald Trump saw massive support during an October rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, according to Breitbart News.

A poll in June showed Vice President JD Vance (R) and former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) were dominating within their own parties as potential 2028 presidential candidates.

A few months later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had “no plans” to run for president in 2028 while also declining to rule out a future bid, and Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said in October he was thinking about running for president, Breitbart News reported.