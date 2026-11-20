Nov. 20 (UPI) — The White House has named Kirsten Davies the new national cyber director, replacing Sean Cairncross following a series of high-profile technology outages that have struck the country.

Though no official statement on Davies’ appointment was issued as of late Thursday, several members Trump administration officials congratulated Davies, who issued a statement thanking President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff Stephen Miller “for your faith and steady confidence in me.”

“Our nation stands in the crossroad of analog, digital and quantum technologies, our American way of living increasingly interconnected. Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come …but only if we modernize and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future,” she said.

“Under President Trump’s leadership we will have a more secure, resilient; and supercharged technological future.”

News of her appointment followed reports of Cairncross’s departure. The White House did not immediately explain the circumstances surrounding his departure, though Axios, the first to report on the development, reported that Miller ousted Cairncross over a perceived lack of cybersecurity experience.

Davies was the chief information officer of the Department of Defense, a position she had held since Dec. 23, 2025, according to the Pentagon, which said she oversaw the department’s information and cybersecurity strategy, budget and execution.

She has nearly two decades of leadership experience in the sectors of cybersecurity, enterprise technology and large-scale organizational transformation, it said, adding that prior to joining the federal government, she led global cyber resilience for Unilever and had served in cyber roles at several private companies.

In her new position, she will lead the Office of the National Cyber Director as the principal adviser to the president on cybersecurity policy and strategy.

“Kirsten Davies will be a strong asset for the Trump administration in her new position with the Office of the National Cyber Director,” Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said in a statement.

“It has been my pleasure to work closely with Kirsten on national security matters, and I look forward to now working with her to navigate an increasingly dynamic and fast-moving cyber landscape.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Davies “has proven herself to be a dedicated patriot and professional, and we are confident she will advance President Trump’s America First agenda across the cybersecurity landscape.”

Her appointment and Cairncross’s departure come after a series of outages this month affecting airlines, baking, cloud computing, government networks and major technology companies, beginning Nov. 12 with a global Microsoft 365 outage that disrupted Outlook and other services.

The next day, telecommunications problems forced the Federal Aviation Administration to order a nationwide ground stop that lasted more than four hours. Other organizations subsequently affected include the National Weather Service, the National Security Agency, United Airlines and JPMorgan Chase.