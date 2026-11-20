Dozens of semi-trucks were stuck near Donner Pass in California due to heavy snow, which triggered spinouts and forced officials to shut down the road.

AccuWeather shared a video of the chilling conditions, with over 30 semi-trucks stuck along Interstate 80 near Donner Pass in California on November 18.

“A powerful winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions to the Sierra Nevada, where 2-4 feet of snow is forecast at higher elevations, with locally higher amounts possible,” AccuWeather reported.

Officials shut down the highway after multiple spinouts, and it reopened the next day. According to 2 News Nevada:

Caltrans says chain controls are in effect on I-80 east from Nyack in Placer County to Hirschdale Road in Truckee. For I-80 west, chains are required from Truckee to 3.4 mi east of Gold Run. U.S. 395 is closed between Carson City and Bishop, and State Route 89 is closed from Tahoe City along the West Shore to Emerald Bay and Luther Pass. State Route 88 is also closed between Carson Pass Highway and Kirkwood. Caltrans advises drivers not to travel on these routes.

One truck driver stuck in the snow on I-80 told a reporter, “I got stuck in the snow. The chain wasn’t gripping the track of the tires, so I got stuck in the store over there, and it’s gonna cost me $750 to get it to top of the hill,” which was less than a mile away.

“We stuck here, so what can we do? We can’t control the weather. So I’m heading to Reno… so I’m hoping coming back is gonna be easy,” he said, noting that he does that run every day, five days a week. He added that it was his first time getting stuck in this area.

“It’s crazy. That’s the weather right now. I was just thinking about it. Like, I don’t want to be here all night and middle of nowhere. So I’m glad the tow truck is here,” he said. “I’m blessed for that.”

On the other side of the country, Florida is experiencing historic rainfall, triggering the deployment of hundreds of state guardsmen and equipment for rescues due to widespread flooding.