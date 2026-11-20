Charges surfaced against this week involving teachers involved in sexual misconduct in what seems to be a never-ending string of cases making news across the U.S. in 2026 — part of a two-decade long pattern in public and private education.

In Kentucky, a teacher and band director who was already facing charges of abuse following an investigation into alleged inappropriate contact with students was just smacked by a grand jury with another 30 criminal sex counts, including two for promoting human trafficking — his charges now accumulated across three counties.

Meanwhile, in Texas, an elementary school teacher has been arrested on three felony charges of possession of child pornography, authorities announced, asking for the public’s help to determine if there are any local victims.

Such cases are part of what U.S. Department Education Secretary Linda McMahon in September called an “epidemic” of educator sexual misconduct in the past two decades, a disturbing criminal pattern which was first detailed in an exclusive investigation by Breitbart News in March.

The Kentucky case, originating in Lebanon, a small town of only 6,000 residents about 65 miles southeast of Louisville, centers around 34-year-old teacher Adam McRay.

Authorities arrested and charged McRay Tuesday with two counts of promoting human trafficking of a victim under 18, and 28 counts of sexual abuse first degree in Mercer County, according to a Kentucky State Police (KSP) news release.

The exact nature and methods of the alleged human trafficking was not disclosed.

The new arrest for the teacher comes after the Lebanon Police Department sought assistance in May from state police for help with allegations of lewd contact between him and at least two underage students, according to statement by state authorities.

At the time, McRay was “employed by Marion County Schools as a teacher and served as the Marion County High School Band Director,” according to news reports.

In August, authorities charged Ray with 17 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and after his arrest he was released on bond, with authorities saying at that time that additional charges could come in other counties.

The band leader pled not guilty on the Marion County charges, with pre-trial proceedings set to begin in December. As a judge set his $50,000 bond, he announced that he had learned McRay had similar charges pending in Indiana.

However, the string of charges didn’t stop there.

McCay was arrested again in August on four additional counts of abuse out of nearby Taylor County, also in Kentucky, with those trial proceedings set to begin in January.

As of Wednesday, the former band leader who earlier this year was fired from his job with the Marion County School District was jailed in a county facility.

Meanwhile, in Conroe, Texas, a city of some 114,000 about 40 miles north of Houston, an elementary teacher Byran Rasco was arrested on three felony charges of possession of child pornography, authorities announced.

The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office identified the teacher as Bryan Rasco, who works as a physical education teacher at San Jacinto Elementary School, his arrest coming after an investigation by the Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Houston’s Fox 26 reported.

Rasco was taken into custody Friday morning by the task force and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities told news outlets Rasco faces three felony charges of possession of child pornography, but added that, so far, investigators do not believe any offenses occurred on school property. They have not disclosed what led to the teacher’s arrest at press time.

Said Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Philip Cash:

The safety and well-being of our children will always remain a top priority. Investigations involving the potential exploitation of children are particularly difficult, and we recognize the concern this news may cause families in our community. Our investigators remain committed to ensuring that every potential victim is heard, protected, and treated with the compassion and dignity they deserve.

Authorities are asking anyone with more information on the case to contact the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office ICAC Task Force.

“We understand that coming forward can be difficult, particularly for children and their families. Every report will be taken seriously, and investigators are committed to handling sensitive information with care and professionalism,” the office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, as detailed in a report by Breitbart News, the Department of Education announced in September it was launching a nationwide crackdown on school districts it believed were enabling teacher sexual misconduct by covering up cases, transferring accused teachers to other schools, and recommending them for employment in unsuspecting school districts.

That insidious practice in education circles is known as “passing the trash.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.