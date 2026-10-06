Marlow: The Economy Is Doing Better Than You Think — Here’s the Evidence

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the economy.

Marlow said, “This jobs report is pretty good. They don’t note that part of the reason why it is not even better is because we’re firing government employees who aren’t necessary.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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