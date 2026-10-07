Levin: If Not for Trump, the United States Would Be France Right Now

Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” conservative talker and FNC host Mark Levin reacted to the unrest in France, led by radical elements.

According to Levin, much of what is happening in France reflects some Democrats’ vision for the United States, adding that without President Donald Trump, the country could face the same fate.

Transcript as follows:

SEAN HANNITY, HOST, “HANNITY”: First of all, unfettered illegal immigration has resulted in what, 100 Sharia courts in Great Britain, no go zones in France. Yeah, there is a student protest, but there’s a larger component. There — if people are moving in mass numbers and they don’t want to assimilate in Western Europe, the predictable result is what we see in Great Britain and France, is it not?

MARK LEVIN, HOST, “LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN”: Yeah. The predictable result is what we’re seeing in our big cities, too. They’re here. The gates are wide open.

If Donald Trump hadn’t won re-election as the 47th president of the United States, we would be France right now. Let’s make no mistake about this. The fact of the matter is the Marxist-Islamist alliance that I’ve been talking about here for years, on radio for years and written about it for years, it is here. It’s not coming. It is here.

This is what the Democrat Party wants to turn America into. Mr. and Mrs. America, I want you to look at France right now.

The military’s been undermined. They have a weak military. Their police force has been undermined, undermanned, it’s weak. Exactly what the Democrats are talking about. Defunding the police and so forth and so on.

Literally bringing migrants into the country who have no intention of assimilating. Quite the contrary, they seek to overthrow our society. And the Democrats are like the Marxists and the communists and the socialists in Europe. They are trashing our Constitution, which is the bulwark of our civil liberties. They’re trashing our Declaration of Independence.

They’re using DEI. They’re using everything they can to destroy this society. They want to destroy the Supreme Court. They want to destroy our checks and balances. They want a centralized power. They want one party rule. That’s what they want.

And they think they’re going to get it. The more Islamists they can wave into this country, the more Marxists they can wave into this country. And that kind of power is fleeting.

And look at your screen. That’s what it results in. That is the destruction of a civil society. You cannot have an America, you cannot have a democracy, period, if you don’t have a civil society, when you’re bringing people into this country of a completely different culture, a culture of violence, when you’re bringing people into this country who are revolutionaries, some of them are intellectuals, who secrete themselves into our universities, into our media, into the Democrat Party.

This is what you get. We need to be promoting Americanism. We need to be promoting what the president has done. Close the borders.

Now go through the individuals who are here under the Democrats and Biden. But this election is whether we want to be the United States of America or that, France. Whether we want to be the United States of America or Britain, which is collapsing.

Two of the oldest democracies on the face of the Earth are collapsing in front of our eyes. And it’ll happen here because the Democrat Party attacks Americanism. It attacks capitalism. It attacks real immigration laws.

It is attacking anybody who stands up to this. We have almost 4,000 mosques in America. That was fast. We have hundreds and hundreds of other facilities of that sort in America. That was fast.

It’s the zoning boards, the planning boards, Democrat cities, Democrat states, now Texas, now Florida. It’s strategic.

How do we know that? Because CAIR tells us what they’re doing. Because the Muslim brotherhood tells us what they’re doing. They just don’t think we’re going to do anything about it.

And the fact of the matter is they have partners in Bernie Sanders, in AOC, in many of the miscreants and reprobates who’ve won Democrat primaries and they want to bring into our congress for God’s sakes. What do you think the framers of the Constitution would think if we have a Democrat Party that is promoting individuals to go to our Congress who vote on our interest, yours and mine, whether they come from a district or another state?

And what are they voting for? The destruction of our country. They’re going to take a note to uphold our Constitution. And their fingers are going to be crossed behind their backs because they have no intention of doing that. Their goal is to destroy it. This election is so crucial.

It is so — we got a little taste of this, didn’t we? A few years ago, we got a taste of this under Biden when we saw the streets in New York and the streets in L.A. and some of the other streets. We got a taste of this.

Of course, Mamdani didn’t return your call. He could care less what you think or anybody else thinks who he disagrees with. That’s the truth.

So this election is whether you truly believe in America, Americanism, constitutionalism, the rule of law, 250th anniversary for God’s sakes right now, or whether you are going to vote either by not voting or voting for the wrong team, whether you’re going to vote for tyranny, totalitarianism, and individuals who want to destroy the country.

You know, I play tapes of imams on my radio show. Imams from Dearborn, Michigan, from Patterson, New Jersey, from other places in California, and so forth and so on. And they are telling us, and they are telling their worshippers to overthrow America, trashing our country, and so forth, and so — no country can survive this. No country can survive the importation of people into it that seek to feed off of it and then destroy it.

And the Democrat Party thinks that it’s going to get power by doing this. And in the end, whether it’s Iran or France or Britain, they’ll be swallowed up with the rest of us. We need to take a stand. And this election is the only way that we the people can take a stand and say no, and hell no.

We’ve had men and women who have died for this country from the beginning of the republic. We can’t vote and make sure that we save this republic. That’s what’s at stake and I’m done.