S.E. Cupp: Republican Voters Feel ‘Betrayed’ and ‘Embarrassed’

Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” political commentator S.E. Cupp said Republican voters “feel betrayed” and “embarrassed.”

Cooper said, “Republicans have spent what, like 500 million? I mean it’s a lot.”

Cupp said, “Actually, I mean, usually the polls tighten as you get closer and closer to a midterm election. I’m seeing a number of races where the margins are actually widening for Democrats, and that should be deeply concerning. I’m also talking to voters and hearing two words I’ve not typically heard from Republicans before. One is betrayal, the other is embarrassment.”

She added, “It’s not just they feel like Republicans haven’t done enough for them in this cycle. They feel betrayed by the Republican agenda that has actively ignored all the things they promised they would do in ’24, and they feel embarrassed by almost throwing this largesse and these distractions in their faces. Right. When you’ve got those AI videos of partying and spending money and they’re throwing it in voters’ faces, they feel embarrassed by that. So, listen, we should all distrust the polls until we get to the election. But we are—we’ve done this a long time—we are, I think, seeing things that look very bad for Republicans.”

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