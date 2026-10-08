House Intel. Chair: U.K. Base Threat ‘Exhibit A’ of Concerns ‘I Have About the Level of Security’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) discussed threats against a base in the U.K. and said that the relationship with the United Kingdom is important, but “there are some concerns that…I have about the level of security that we have, in general. But this is Exhibit A.”

Crawford said, “I took a CODEL there to talk to our partners in Great Britain about how important our relationship is. But there are some concerns that we have, I — in particular, that I have about the level of security that we have, in general. But this is Exhibit A.”

He continued, “I think the president made the right choice in bringing those aircraft back to the United States where we can secure them, but we do want to — we want to support our friends in Great Britian, they are our lifelong partners, and we have a deep, deep bond and partnership with Great Britain, and we want to keep it that way, but we also have to be realistic about protecting ourselves.”

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