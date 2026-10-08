White House: We Do Need System for Notifications About Rogue AI/SI Models, We’ll Have Contingency Plans Across Agencies

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” U.S. Office of Personnel Management Director and AI/SI task force Vice Chair Scott Kupor said that “we’ve got to figure out a notification system, we’ve got to figure out a communication system, and, ultimately, action plans” for rogue models and “a lot of what you’re going to see us do is make sure we have a lot more teeth behind all the activities of the companies themselves, we have notification schemes, we will have kind of contingency plans across all the different agencies.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “[W]hat we know about AI models that have gone rogue, we know because Anthropic or OpenAI or whatever have told us. Is there an obligation that they have to tell you or Jay Clayton or anyone else next time there is an incident?”

Kupor answered, “So, this is definitely one of the things that we are going to take up as part of this task force, is we need to make sure we have an appropriate, let’s call it a notification paradigm, for lack of a better word. So, we want to encourage the companies — and you’re seeing this more and more now — we want to encourage the companies to have a paradigm where they say, look, when we see something, report it to us, and then, look, it’s incumbent upon us as the government then to make sure, okay, what do we do with that information? So, is it an FAA issue, so we’ve got to go talk to [the] Department of Transportation and make sure they know what’s happening. So, again, a lot of what we’re going to try to do is talk to, obviously, the model companies, talk to all the agencies in the government, including the intelligence agencies, figure out what they need. We’re also going to go talk to — and this is where I’m going to spend my time — is all the various other infrastructure companies. So, financial services, oil and gas companies, energy companies, anybody for whom some type of security-related incident might, obviously, turn into a major issue. And we’ve got to figure out a notification system, we’ve got to figure out a communication system, and, ultimately, action plans to make sure that the American people feel that they can — that they are safe and they can trust the technology.”

He added that “a lot of what you’re going to see us do is make sure we have a lot more teeth behind all the activities of the companies themselves, we have notification schemes, we will have kind of contingency plans across all the different agencies. And the goal will be to make sure that, if it turns out that there’s something there, the government is going to be as well-educated and as well-prepared for this as we can be for any possible scenario.”

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