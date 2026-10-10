CNBC’s Eisen: Palestinian Flags Always Show Up at Protests Due to ‘Anti-West’ Views

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” CNBC co-host Sara Eisen said that the reason why protests in France, along with many other protests, seem to constantly have people with Palestinian flags is because of anti-Western sentiment.

Host Bill Maher said, “Have you seen France this week? This is kind of crazy to me, and I just wanted to ask, this idea that every grievance that anybody seems to have anywhere in the world just always pulls in the people with the Palestinian flag, what is that all about? … What’s with the flags, what’s with the, suddenly, it’s also about this other thing?”

Eisen responded, “It’s anti-West, right?”

Maher reacted, “Anti-West, exactly.”

Eisen and Maher also talked about economic issues and factors in France.

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