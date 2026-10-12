Levin: ‘The Democratic Party Is Seizing Power It Doesn’t Have — It Doesn’t Have the Power over the Constitution’

During the opening monologue of his Sunday broadcast, conservative talker and Fox News Channel host Mark Levin speculated on why many Democrat candidates haven’t been upfront about their policy stances as the November election approaches.

According to Levin, radical elements within the party were seeking to destroy the Constitution through mass migration, dismantling the American economy, attacking faith and undermining the nation’s health care system.

Levin said the policies would let the Democratic Party seize power it does not have.

“The bottom line here is the Democratic Party is seizing power it doesn’t have,” Levin said. “It doesn’t have the power over the Constitution. It doesn’t have the power over our civil liberties. It doesn’t have the power over our private property rights and our economic rights. It doesn’t have the power to replace — that’s right — replace the citizenry with foreigners that they prefer more.”

He added, “It doesn’t have the right to destroy our faith. It doesn’t have the right to do any of these things. It’s a political party, and if we don’t vote, that political party will have more power than all of these institutions, all these safeguards, all of our history put together. That’s what’s up for election.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor