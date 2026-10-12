Zelensky: ‘I’m Ready for Elections’

On Monday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready for an election, despite his country being under martial law since the war began.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine needed at least 60 days of “security of infrastructure” to prepare for an election.

“So, right now they are not refraining from so I take your answer to be a no or even a maybe based on what the president said,” FNC host Bill Hemmer said. “Also, he’s repeating this call for elections. I know your country’s currently under martial law. You say you’ll do an election if you get a ceasefire for 60 days, but how far are we from that, because at the moment it doesn’t seem realistic? What would be your message to President Trump as of today then?”

Zelensky replied, “Thank you very much. First of all, everybody understands that the prices on diesel, it doesn’t depend on our attacks on diesel in Russia. Everybody understands that it depends on the blocking Hormuz, Strait of Hormuz. So, this is understandable. This is the first. The second point, if President Trump wants to change the leader in Ukraine, he has to know that only our people can change. And I’m ready for elections. Really, we need minimum 60 days for security of infrastructure to prepare elections. Now, we have attacks each one hour. Iranian Shaheds attack us. Each hour they attack us.”

“And we are not speaking about dozens of Shaheds,” he continued. “We are speaking about thousands of drones, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles. How people can vote? It’s not even about the law. The law is very important, but we speak, first of all, about security. Each hour, our people go to shelters, to bomb shelters because of attacks of Russians, because they don’t want to stop the war. If they want to stop this war, they have to go to ceasefire. If they want to do everything to change the president in Ukraine, yes, they have to respect the voice of people, like in your country, like in every countries, including Russia, by the way.”

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