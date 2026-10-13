FNC’s Keane: Putin ‘Convinced’ Trump He Wants a Ceasefire, He’s Lying

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Fox News Senior Strategic Analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) stated that Vladimir Putin “has convinced our president that he’s genuine and sincere about wanting to make a deal and go to a ceasefire, but what’s the evidence of that?” And Putin violates every ceasefire.

Keane said, “I think if there is a ceasefire, it will be violated, and Russia will do that because they have violated every ceasefire that they’ve had, going all the way back to 2014 with the Ukrainians, and every single one in Syria, they have violated here. I don’t doubt, for a minute, that Putin, the master pathological liar that he is, has convinced our president that he’s genuine and sincere about wanting to make a deal and go to a ceasefire, but what’s the evidence of that? Ever since the president’s come on board, he’s tried to, at a minimum, get a ceasefire and, obviously, a peace deal. Zelensky has said yes, right from the outset — certainly in the aftermath of the original Oval Office meeting that was a disaster for Zelensky. But shortly thereafter, he was willing to go to an unconditional ceasefire, and that has been his position ever since.”

Keane added, “Mr. Putin has never, ever agreed to it. Remind our audience, Putin started this war four-and-a-half years ago.”

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