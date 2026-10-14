CNN’s McCarthy: China’s Using Its Advantage of Ability to Build Data Centers Where It Wants

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” CNN International Senior China Reporter Simone McCarthy reported that while some in the U.S. oppose data centers, China “is playing to its advantages” on data centers, one of which is “the power to build wherever and however it wants.”

McCarthy said, “As Americans push back, while President Trump demands the U.S. stay ahead, Beijing is playing to its advantages: green energy, open spaces, and the power to build wherever and however it wants.”

She later added, “While the U.S. faces a power crunch building out data centers, China has an oversupply of green energy. China is using that to its advantage, planning data center hubs in places with ample green energy.” And noted America’s edge with chips.

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