El-Sayed: People ‘Fixated’ on Me Saying Temple Attacker Was ‘Hurt’ Person, I’m Trying to ‘Understand Pain’

During a portion of an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed responded to criticism of his comments about the Temple Israel attack by saying that “I want us to understand pain for what it is and end the cycle of violence that we see anywhere against anyone. People really fixated on those four words, and I realized that it was not the right thing to have said at the time. And so I apologize for what I said.”

In response to a sign from a Jewish Democrat who is supporting El-Sayed’s Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, that said, “Hurt People Help People”, El-Sayed said, “Well, look, I wish it was true that hurt people always help people. I’d love to live in that world. I want us to understand pain for what it is and end the cycle of violence that we see anywhere against anyone. People really fixated on those four words, and I realized that it was not the right thing to have said at the time. And so I apologize for what I said.”

He added, “But here’s the thing I want us to understand: It is important for us to understand that, right now, we can either come together to save our democracy, or we can allow folks who want to rubber-stamp the worst policies from Donald Trump and his agenda that is raising our prices for everything from gas to groceries. And the choice is ultimately ours.”

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