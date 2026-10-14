GOP Rep. Hill: We’ve Had ‘Inconsistent’ Approach to Russia Like Biden, Europe

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Rep. French Hill (R-AR) said that it’s been “frustrating” for “five years to have inconsistent economic sanctions and inconsistent military support of the Ukrainians by both administrations and by European governments.”

Hill said, “I support removing the federal tax on diesel fuel, encouraging the states to do a tax holiday on diesel fuel for 90 days. I think that’s a much better way to approach this. I don’t believe waiving sanctions on diesel fuel in Russia will either greatly affect the price here, and all it does is send a confusing message — as you point out — about a united front in the United States that we oppose Putin’s position in Ukraine. And we want — I think the president’s idea on Sunday was an excellent idea, of a mutual, immediate energy attack ceasefire, encouraged by the United States, enforced by the United States and the European Union and other partners, on both countries. That would be good. I’ll believe it when I see it, because I’ve never seen Putin operate honorably in any instance since he’s taken power.”

Later, he added, “I expressed my immense frustration with the on-again, off-again politics of this horrific invasion of Ukraine, with back and forth in the U.K., back and forth in Germany, back and forth in the Biden administration.” And “I do want to emphasize how frustrating it’s been for five years to have inconsistent economic sanctions and inconsistent military support of the Ukrainians by both administrations and by European governments.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett