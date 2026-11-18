A woman allegedly commanded a pit bull to attack a Los Angeles police officer during a scuffle near Skid Row, resulting in the dog clamping onto the cop’s groin with its powerful jaws.

Video went viral on social media this week of the encounter and the confrontation, which unfolded near Sixth and Wall streets in downtown Los Angeles around 3:34 p.m. on Thursday.

It began “when a Central Area sergeant driving northbound on Wall Street saw the dog appearing to attack as a man and woman stood in the roadway,” the Los Angeles Police Department told the California Post.

After exiting his car, the sergeant realized the dog was not biting anyone but instead there was a struggle between the pair over the pit bull. The man was yelling that the dog belonged to him. The woman defied the officer’s orders to stand down and tried to leave with the canine on a leash, according to police.

“When the sergeant attempted to detain the suspect, a struggle ensued,” Lt. Elpidio Orozco told the California Post. “During the struggle, the suspect commanded the dog to attack the sergeant. The dog began biting the sergeant in the leg and groin area, causing injuries.”

Pit bulls, feared by many and often lambasted by critics as a dangerous breed associated with dog fighting and fatal attacks on humans, are known for their powerful bite and reluctance to let go.

The situation appears to be a chaotic one in the video of the scene, with three different people at odds as the officer tries to establish order.

The officer is seen struggling with the woman as she clutches the dog’s leash. The man can be seen trying to take control of the dog, while repeatedly saying, “No!” and “I got him,” while the woman is heard yelling, “Let him go.”

The woman then tries to flee with the pit bull while the officer gives chase, with the man trying to stop him as he does. The cop falls on the pavement during the chase but gets up and keeps pursuing.

Someone yells in the video, “Stop running! Stop running!”

According to the Post:

The woman was then arrested and booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon for directing the dog to attack the sergeant, who was evaluated by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, taken to a local hospital for treatment and later discharged. The District Attorney’s Office has since filed one count of assault with a deadly weapon against the woman, who is awaiting arraignment, police said.

The person who filmed the urban encounter said “all hell broke loose” when the officer “couldn’t get the situation under control,” the Post also reported.

“I felt shocked that all of this was unfolding, even more shocked that this was happening right in front of a police station,” he said.

Dogs and other domesticated animals have emerged as a major problem on Los Angeles’s Skid Row with reports of strays, neglect, and animal abuse surfacing in recent months.

The dog in the cop attack was eventually found and turned over to Los Angeles Animal Services.

It is unclear what its fate will be with that city department, which this year has euthanized more than 2,000 dogs and cats, according to the Post.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.