Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said the American public has no confidence that the Trump Administration can handle the recent cascade of technology disruptions.

Gallego said, “Not enough information is being shared, especially for people that have oversight. And I think we should be concerned. This is a very high level of encryption. Some of our best levels of communication happen through this, through these channels. So we should be fairly scared that someone has the capability to do this. This is kind of a bigger problem that we’re having right now. You’re seeing the kind of horrible tech infrastructure in this country right now, it’s starting to break down. Some of it supposedly is mechanical. Some of it can be from malcontents, it can be from other types of potentially bad AI agents. And so what it really calls for is this administration to be on the ball, start actually updating and upgrading our systems, getting together and getting a good AI policy to really get us ready for a future fight, because right now it does not look like we are ready for it.”

He added, “I get text messages from my big family all the time, every time they hear anything, like, what does this mean? Should I get food? I gotta go get some water. Should I get money out? The fact that these are the conversations that Americans are having all the time tells you that there’s a lack of confidence in the president, and his administration needs to be actively trying to encourage confidence. And again, this is not a partisan thing. This is not me trying to be a bad Democrat or a good Democrat to attack Republicans. I want the American public to have confidence right now. And these guys are not creating an air of confidence whatsoever.”

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