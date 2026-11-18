On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-NC) stated that the best option in Iran is “declare victory and leave.” And he doesn’t want to see the U.S. “refusing to do what it takes to win, and just being in this never-ending state of not quite at war, but certainly not at peace that we’ve been seeing play out.”

Harrigan said, “I think what we’ve got to do is take a look at the options that are on the table of, really not very good options. But, to me, the best option on the table is we should declare victory and leave. And this is something that I’ve been encouraging the president and this administration to do for the last six months. I think that we global war on terror veterans in Congress, from a bipartisan perspective, are really wary about another forever war. And so what we want to see is not the United States doing just enough not to lose, but also refusing to do what it takes to win, and just being in this never-ending state of not quite at war, but certainly not at peace that we’ve been seeing play out. That’s not good for the strategic interests of the United States or our allies. It’s also not fair to our troops.”

He continued, “And so, look, the administration has got to make a decision. All chips on the table, we should pull out right now, and reconstitute, refit, get our stockpiles back up, and be ready to take on Iran again, depending on the decisions that it makes moving forward.”

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