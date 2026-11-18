On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” former Trump Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland said that “President Trump should just not let this drag out, don’t wait for some negotiation, just declare victory” in Iran and “just say the war is done. We’re going to mop up a little bit. There may be some — every now and then, maybe a missile comes and causes some havoc in the Strait of Hormuz.”

McFarland said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:25] “I think President Trump is probably weighing two things: One, do I continue with the economic strangulation, figuring something’s going to happen eventually, maybe in six weeks, six months, a year, but something’s going to happen, or do I weigh and engage in some kind of limited military action? I think what the President should do is give a speech to the American people saying, here’s why I did what I had to do with Iran, and make the case, bring out some graphs and charts, show the people that Iran was hell-bent on getting nuclear weapons, and we had to prevent that, and then to say, and here’s what I’ve done about it: No more nukes, we’ve helped destroy their proxies — we and Israel have destroyed their proxy armies — we’ve degraded their military. Iran is not going to — no matter what happens — Iran is not going to be a major player in the region for at least a decade. Therefore, I declare the war over. I don’t care about negotiations. Iran doesn’t have to come to the negotiating table, and even if they did a deal, they wouldn’t honor the deal.”

She continued, “But just say the war is done. We’re going to mop up a little bit. There may be some — every now and then, maybe a missile comes and causes some havoc in the Strait of Hormuz. But the reality is that the Strait of Hormuz isn’t going to matter anymore, because all of the countries in the region are finding workarounds where they’re building pipelines. They’re not going to have their tankers go through the Strait of Hormuz. So I think President Trump should just not let this drag out, don’t wait for some negotiation, just declare victory.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett