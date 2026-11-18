Utility companies have been urging Americans to charge phones and gather emergency supplies ahead of several storms.

Storms in California, Nevada, Montana, Colorado, and South Dakota are expected to bring wind gusts reaching 75 mph in certain areas, which could cause power grids to shut down. Per the Daily Mail:

Utility company PG&E has advised customers to prepare flashlights and fresh batteries ahead of possible outages. Residents have also been urged to secure loose outdoor objects before winds intensify. The warnings come as more than 50,000 customers in California are already without electricity, according to Poweroutages.com. The threat will extend beyond Wednesday, with strong winds and mountain snow expected to bring further disruption to parts of California and Nevada into Thursday.

A statement from the National Weather Service (NWS) warned communities to prepare for power outages and damaged property.

“Damaging winds could down trees, snap power lines, and result in property damage. Widespread power outages are possible,” the NWS said. “On the roads, falling branches and flying debris could create dangerous conditions, while blowing dust could make it difficult for drivers to see ahead.”

Trucks and other high-profile vehicles are particularly vulnerable to the powerful gusts. In eastern Montana, officials advised residents to consider postponing travel until winds subside.

California could be facing heavy mountain snow along with strong winds along the coast, while Colorado could see gusts reaching 75 mph in the northern Front Range.

“With this severe weather, we have high winds, lots of rain, and unfortunately, that often means trees and tree branches falling into power lines,” PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno told KCRA 3.

As the California Post reported on Wednesday, thousands of California homes were already left without power as the storm intensified.

“Thousands of Californians were plunged into darkness Wednesday morning as a powerful storm swept into the state, bringing fierce winds, heavy rain and snow,” it reported. “More than 8,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) customers were without electricity around 6:00 a.m.”

“The outages have affected several neighborhoods across the state capital,” it added.