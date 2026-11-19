On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg stated that on defense, “the Europeans are really stepping up. The bad side is our ability to influence that has gone way down.”

Kellogg said that Vladimir Putin “doesn’t have the strength that he had in the past. And I think that the Ukraine activities now, with the coalition of the willing, which is 34 countries, it’s a lot larger than the E.U., Jared Kushner was there, the meeting in Berlin, along with Steve Witkoff.”

He continued, “But we’ve lost a lot of our influence in Europe. And the fact is that they’re kind of going on their own. There’s a good and bad side to that. The good side is, the Europeans are really stepping up. The bad side is our ability to influence that has gone way down.”

Kellogg also said that Europe taking more responsibility for its own defense will “help us in the long term with the Europeans.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett