On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Texas Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin (D) responded to a question on whether the state will end cooperation with ICE by saying that “What we need to do is make sure that our local law enforcement can protect their communities. ICE has made our communities less safe.” And “We need to go after criminals. But the people that are being picked up and shot and killed are not criminals.” She also said that ICE “wasn’t the number one issue” and “all of this attention on ICE was negatively seen by most voters.”

Co-host Sara Sidner asked, “Look, while your governor-elect said, look, she wants the border secure, she said, previously, that ICE actions inside the country have made us less safe. Are you all planning to end state cooperation with ICE?”

Goodwin responded, “What we need to do is make sure that our local law enforcement can protect their communities. ICE has made our communities less safe. We’ve had people shot and killed here in Texas. And I think that some of the voters pushed back against that. Yes, we need safety. We need to go after criminals. But the people that are being picked up and shot and killed are not criminals. And so, I think there is a huge backlash to what’s been happening here in Texas. People want to focus on the economy. They want to make sure we have strong schools, we have a good economy, and so, I think all of this attention on ICE was negatively seen by most voters.”

Sidner followed up, “How will you deal with the relationship between ICE and Texas? The current governor has had huge cooperation with them, including deportations.”

Goodwin answered, “I think that, on the campaign trail, I’ve said often that we need to end the 287(g) agreements that force our local law enforcement to do the duties of ICE, to collaborate closely with them. Again, they need to focus on their communities. When I was traveling the state, that wasn’t the number one issue. The number one issue was affordability, people feeling like they were struggling to just buy basics, the groceries, pay for healthcare. Healthcare and our schools are two of the top issues that we heard on a regular basis, also data centers. And people in South Texas, in the Big Bend area, were very angry about the idea of a wall going through Big Bend, where it’s really not necessary because of the terrain. And so, I think what’s happening right now with ICE is not acceptable to the people here in Texas.”

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