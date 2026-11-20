Friday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said Congress will go “directly to the court” to hold the Trump family accountable.

Garcia said, “I was a freshman member of Oversight when Hunter came in. Presidents, sons and family members of presidents come in and testify, not only in closed-door depositions. Oftentimes, family members come in in larger arenas, sometimes first, former first ladies and former presidents like the Clintons come in. And so Comer and Republicans have set a clear precedent. And if Hunter Biden can come in and answer questions of the Oversight Committee, Don Jr. and Eric and Jared Kushner can absolutely come in and answer questions of the Oversight Committee. And so we’re having a, for us, we have a very clear agenda. And that is to get to the truth, to ensure this never happens again. To write good legislation so that the sons and the family members of presidents can’t enrich themselves. And the president owes the American public an explanation as to why the Trumps are now billionaires, as the average American family is struggling every single day.”

He continued, “People need to understand something: at the center of what Trump is going to try to do is—he’s going to use Todd Blanche and the DOJ to obstruct, to dismiss, to try to block us from getting information. So we have to actually build a case that will be relevant and important and real standing in the courts.”

He added, “We know that if we take our case to the DOJ, if they try to not respond to subpoenas or to requests for documents or discovery, then we’re going to have to take our case to the courts. One thing about being in the majority is, unlike the minority, we have the ability to go to the courts on behalf of the House, on behalf of the majority. And while they may try to block, for example, contempt charges from the Congress that would go to the DOJ, which is, of course, criminal contempt, they can’t block civil contempt, which goes directly to the court. And so we are going to build a case to ensure that the Trumps, Kushner and the whole family are held accountable for what is clearly the most corrupt White House in the history of this country.”

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