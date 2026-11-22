During an appearance on Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said he wanted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify under oath before a U.S. Senate committee.

According to the Louisiana Republican, while the alleged scandal cost now-former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang his job, he was more interested in hearing from U.S. officials about what might have been allowed to occur.

“Speaking of AI, NVIDIA, of course, the founder Jensen Huang has reportedly agreed to testify before the Senate banking committee, of which you are a member,” host Kristen Welker said. “Do you think U.S. national security was put at risk because of the Jensen Huang crisis?”

Kennedy replied, “Yes. And I’m less interested in talking to Mr. Huang. You know, he did what he did. I hope he had a good time. It was the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy. I’m more interested in talking to Howard Lutnick and to Scott Bessent. It appears to me, I emphasize, ‘Appears,’ that the Department of Commerce has allowed the Communist Party of China to circumvent our export controls on advanced chips, either that or they didn’t know what they were doing. They’re so incompetent, you wouldn’t put them in charge of a food truck. Now, I don’t think they’re incompetent. It appears that they knowingly allowed this to happen. Scott Bessent has been saying, ‘Stop.’ So I want to get both of them in front of a committee, put them under oath, ask them not to stab each other because I realize they don’t like each other, and let’s answer some hard questions. And if Secretary Lutnick is giving our chips away, he needs to stop it, in my opinion.”

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