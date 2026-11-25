Tuesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said the Trump administration weakened the nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure by cutting staff at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Host Katie Hunt said, “We’ve seen some of this reporting in some other outlets prior to our conversation, but here’s what we know here at CNN: The CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence suffered an apparent hack affecting unclassified information, according to four sources. The intrusion hit a system that the agencies draw on for open-source intelligence analysis. At this point, the full extent of the breach is unclear, and officials are saying there have been no disruptions to critical capabilities in the CIA. The CIA declined to comment. What is an incident like this? Tell us about the state of affairs, and what are your concerns?”

Auchincloss said, “Well, you know, as you said, breaking news, so hard for me to comment in depth. But I think there’s two things that we have to be focused on. One is when Trump came in, in their first year, they DOGE-ed our cybersecurity infrastructure. So the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency hemorrhaged a lot of our top technical talent. And that was the agency focused on protecting our municipal water supplies, our law enforcement, our power and telecom infrastructure, against both homegrown and nation-state and bad-actor attacks. We have got to surge resources and staffing toward those agencies in an apolitical way.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN