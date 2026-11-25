On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Surveillance,” Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) said that he is “worried about the precedent of the executive branch getting involved in, really, ownership deals with companies, but also in board governance and making these decisions.” And “some time, down the road, there will be other presidents and other companies, and I don’t think we want to encourage the idea of the executive branch intervening in board decisions.”

McCormick stated, “I am worried about the precedent of the executive branch getting involved in, really, ownership deals with companies, but also in board governance and making these decisions. And so, I don’t know what the president’s calculus was on the pros and cons of Jensen. I’m sure there [are] lots of considerations that he took into effect, but this is a precedent that I don’t think we want to replicate or reinforce. Because, some time, down the road, there will be other presidents and other companies, and I don’t think we want to encourage the idea of the executive branch intervening in board decisions. So I am worried about the precedent, and it’s something that we’ll, hopefully, be able to guard against.”

He added that the government does need to “protect” some industries and “support” some industries like shipbuilding, but the circumstances need to be “very limited.”

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