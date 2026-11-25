The Puritans were “adventurers who loved the Lord,” Matthew Everhard, professor at Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Everhard, an expert on Jonathan Edwards and the Puritans and pilgrims, hit back at the far-left narratives that Thanksgiving should be a day of mourning due to their insistence on embracing revisionist history.

“There is a ton of bad press about the pilgrims and the Puritan movement and so forth, and of course, all of this, in my view, is motivated by an anti-Christian bias,” he said, noting that many children today are not given the full picture or taught correctly.

“Our children today, as they’re learning these great stories, they need to hear them in a new light: the true story of the real pilgrim faith. Because you’re right; either they try to slap on some very generic label of tolerance, or something like that, or they make the pilgrims into these ultimate bad guys who came to corrupt the pure existence that was here on these shores,” he said, explaining that he does not believe either of those narratives are true.

“They were certainly Christians who were daring and willing to follow after the Lord Jesus Christ. There’s no question about that. They wanted to influence the world for the good, and they were not the kind of dull, dour people wearing black all the time, as though their lives were nothing but mourning or sadness,” he said, describing them as “adventurers who loved the Lord.”

“They loved the family. They wanted Christ to be exalted. And interestingly enough, some of those stories about the first Thanksgiving do ring true. There was in 1621 and 1623 two occasions where, in particular, they gave Thanksgiving to God very early on. And yes, some of the Indians did join them in that 1621. One feast, and there were 50 of the pilgrims who were still alive, and they were joined by 90 Native Americans. And there was three days of feasting together,” he said, explaining that they appear to have gotten along well, at least initially.

“I think there is a sense in which some of those idealistic pictures we can think of them as true because they were giving thanks to God and they had been delivered from a harrowing near-death experience on the Mayflower, and they did do wonderful things in helping us found this great nation, which, as you said, I believe is the greatest nation in the world,” he said. “It’s a wonderful place to be. I love it.”

He added that Thanksgiving, for modern day Christians, is still about “giving thanks to the God who made us in all of the ways that He has provided for us and delivered us as well.”

“Our lives may be very different from the pilgrims, of course, but every single one of us and all of us listening today have to think about what God has done in our lives to provide for us and to protect us. And so, I would hope, brother, that as we are sitting down at our Thanksgiving tables this coming next week, that we would have somebody to whom our thoughts and our hearts incline, and that that would be God, the Lord God, who made the heavens and the earth, and His Son Jesus Christ,” he said.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.