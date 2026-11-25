The release of Biden-era USAID records detailing the Global Disinformation Index’s (GDI) efforts to restrict the reach and advertising revenue of news outlets has renewed attention to years of congressional investigations, led in large part by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), into taxpayer-funded organizations targeting conservative media, including Breitbart News.

Jordan, who will lead House Republicans in the next Congress after winning election as House minority leader, was at the forefront of congressional efforts to expose government and corporate involvement in the suppression of conservative viewpoints.

The launch of the USAID Files transparency website Tuesday offers further insight into those relationships, including discussions between Biden administration officials and GDI leadership in 2022.

Mike Benz, executive director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, shared a series of posts on X following the November 24 launch of the USAID Files website, highlighting a January 2022 presentation by GDI cofounder and Executive Director Dr. Daniel Rogers, correspondence involving the U.S. intelligence community, and a proposed partnership between GDI and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

“USAID brought in the Global Disinformation Index’s executive director for a full 1-hour presentation to help USAID craft its social media censorship programs. Every USAID employee was invited to attend,” Benz wrote, sharing footage of the presentation, titled “Information Disorder and Its Threat to Democracy.”

“The Global Disinformation Index pitched USAID on a formal partnership to get social media accounts and online media outlets ‘Defunded, Downranked and Deplatformed,’” Benz wrote in a subsequent post.

An August 2022 concept note prepared for USAID outlined GDI’s approach to combating disinformation and the use of its exclusion list by global advertising technology companies.

“We consider disinformation in the context of ‘adversarial narratives’ (as opposed to a ‘true/false’ binary); ‘adversarial narratives’ are used by disinformation actors to inflame social tensions, and to exploit and amplify the grievances of individuals, groups and institutions,” the document states.

GDI noted that it had reviewed the media markets of 19 countries and that its Dynamic Exclusion List of more than 2,500 websites it classified as disinformation offenders was incorporated into the systems of 13 global advertising technology companies, including IAS, Peer39, and Oracle. Subscribers could “block these domains from their online bidding systems and divert clients’ ad spend away from disinforming content.”

After noting that USAID said its relationships were growing with major online platforms including Alphabet and Meta, GDI proposed a pilot initiative involving three countries, working with the federal agency “to identify the highest risk media in each country and guide work with the platforms to take action in the following areas”:

“Defund: Work with platforms to defund high disinformation risk media in these countries, including through advertising and other audience monetisation techniques.”

“Downrank: Work with platforms to downrank this content in search, newsfeed, and other recommender systems that suggest content to users in these countries.”

“Deplatform: Work with platforms to block or eliminate the most egregious disinformation peddlers in these countries that violate existing platform policies, as identified by the GDI MMRs.”

“The US intelligence community introduced the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) to USAID,” Benz wrote in another post, sharing redacted correspondence dated June 10, 2022, that references the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and introduces GDI leadership to USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance Johnny Walsh.

“Johnny’s team is building out a portfolio around countering disinformation,” the email states. “I think it would be incredibly useful for them to get a bit of a lay-of-the-land on how commercial interests are driving the spread of disinformation.”

The email’s author described GDI as “the best organization I know working on the commercial, for-profit side of the disinformation challenge.”

Benz subsequently wrote, “GDI put nearly every major conservative news outlet in America on an ad blacklist to financially assassinate their businesses. GDI killed $200 million in ad revenue to media outlets reporting the wrong ‘narratives.’ GDI was recommended to USAID by the US intelligence community.”

In another post, Benz shared a clip of Rogers discussing Breitbart News during his January 5, 2022, presentation to USAID officials.

“USAID brought in Global Disinformation Index to coach it on censoring online narratives. Here, GDI teaches USAID to get news sites blacklisted even if the stories they publish are true. USAID officials clapped like a seal upon hearing a justification to censor Breitbart News,” Benz wrote.

“A sort of true/false definition, or any sort of false dichotomy-based definition of disinformation, I think, … not only fail these simple tests, but actually play right into the adversary’s answers,” Rogers said during the presentation before citing Breitbart News as an example.

“So, Breitbart News, maybe I’m sure, we know of is widely considered in the community at this point to be a frequent peddler of disinformation. Surely coming out of the last election cycle, they were. They’re certainly on our radar,” Rogers said. “And one of the things they have perpetuated on their site is this section entitled ‘Crimes by Illegal Aliens.’”

Rogers acknowledged that the bulk of the stories would withstand fact-checking:

“And the thing about this, and similar to a lot of what we do, whether it’s around the election or vaccines or you name it, is have a series of what amounts to kind of local news stories, each of which is sort of based somewhere in fact. That if you fact check the bulk of these stories, they would fact check to be correct.”

“And yet, Breitbart curates these individual elements of the truth that are kind of cherry picked among all local news stories into this section called crimes by illegal aliens, and if you think about what they’re doing here, they’re cherry picking individually fact-checkable pieces of truth into a broader implicit narrative,” Rogers continued.

“And in this case, this implicit narrative is an anti-immigrant narrative, and that gets us to how we at the Global Disinformation Index think about the concept of disinformation through the lens of what we call adversarial narrative,” he added.

“Thanks so much for that massively helpful rundown. The work you’re doing is amazing. The analysis you presented is amazing. Fresh thinking of the sort you’re giving us is really helpful,” Walsh told Rogers.

“Thank you very much. This has been absolutely fascinating. Thank you very much,” added Adam Kaplan, then a senior media adviser at USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives.

“Thank you so much. You can’t see or hear the roaring ovation coming from all the cameras, but we’re very grateful to you,” Walsh said.

Rogers made similar remarks during a February 2022 presentation to Princeton University’s Center for Information Technology Policy, as Breitbart News previously reported. Rogers cited Breitbart News as one of his “favorites” when discussing those he considered to be spreading adversarial narratives. He characterized the outlet’s reporting on crimes committed by illegal immigrants as “technically true local stories,” acknowledging that “each one of these stories would fact check to be correct” while contending that the coverage “feeds anti-immigrant violence.” Rogers, who described GDI as both “strictly neutral” and a “data-driven advocacy organization,” also discussed efforts to counter alleged disinformation, stating, “Obviously, there’s the category of people who are going to put hashtag ‘MAGA’ on their headstones, and we’re not ever going to reach them.”

WATCH — Trump Credits Breitbart News for Fair Coverage While Blasting Fake News Media Outlets:

Breitbart News also reported that Rogers authored an op-ed for Time magazine advocating sweeping antitrust, privacy, and Section 230 reforms to prevent the political rise of another candidate like President Donald Trump. Rogers called for increasing technology companies’ liability for content recommended to users and urged congressional intervention. “But since most of the companies affected are American, right now the most powerful levers to combat disinformation lay in the hands of Congress — it’s time to pull them and relegate Trumpism to the ‘aberration’ Justice Ginsberg predicted it would be,” Rogers wrote.

Founded by Rogers and Clare Melford, the United Kingdom-based GDI has received funding from George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. In December 2022, GDI released an assessment of 69 American news outlets conducted in partnership with the Global Disinformation Lab at the University of Texas at Austin. Of the 69 outlets assessed, GDI ranked the New York Post, RealClearPolitics, Reason Magazine, the Federalist, the Daily Wire, the Blaze, One America News Network, the American Conservative, Newsmax, and the American Spectator as the ten posing the greatest disinformation risk. By contrast, GDI ranked HuffPost, the New York Times, the Washington Post, AP News, NPR, ProPublica, BuzzFeed News, USA Today, Insider, and the Wall Street Journal as the ten posing the lowest risk. Breitbart News reported in February 2023 that despite professing a commitment to “neutrality,” “independence,” and “transparency,” GDI had refused to disclose its full Dynamic Exclusion List following repeated press inquiries.

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In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News published in April 2023, Jordan outlined his strategy for investigating the alleged weaponization of the federal government: using congressional oversight to uncover the facts, proposing legislation to address the findings, and using the appropriations process to restrict taxpayer funding for activities that infringe upon Americans’ First Amendment rights. Jordan specifically identified the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) and its funding of nongovernmental organizations as an area of concern.

“We should not be having American tax dollars go to individuals who are focused in these federal agencies to anyone who is focused on labeling speech misinformation, disinformation, malinformation — we shouldn’t be paying them,” Jordan said. “There are things we can do in the appropriations process that I think might be where we have the most ability to be able to rein this in.”

Jordan’s House Judiciary Committee released a July 10, 2024, report titled “GARM’S Harm: How the World’s Biggest Brands Seek to Control Online Speech,” detailing alleged coordination among corporations and advertising agencies participating in the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), an initiative of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA). The committee revealed that GARM had approached GDI and NewsGuard to help determine which news organizations should receive advertising revenue.

“Through GARM, large corporations, advertising agencies, and industry associations participated in boycotts and other coordinated action to demonetize platforms, podcasts, news outlets, and other content deemed disfavored by GARM and its members,” the report states. “This collusion can have the effect of eliminating a variety of content and viewpoints available to consumers.”

Internal correspondence obtained by Jordan’s committee revealed that John Montgomery, GroupM’s then-executive vice president of global brand safety, had discussed closely monitoring Breitbart News for grounds to exclude it from advertising.

“As much as we hated their ideology and bullshit, we couldn’t really justify blocking them for misguided opinion,” Montgomery wrote. “We watched them very carefully and it didn’t take long for them to cross the line.”

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Following GARM’s dissolution in August 2024, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow credited Jordan’s investigation and Elon Musk’s lawsuit against GARM with contributing to the organization’s disbandment during an appearance on Real Talk with Marissa Streit, while warning that other organizations continued pursuing similar objectives. “The WFA still exists, and I don’t doubt that they’re trying to spin up a different way to boycott,” Marlow said, identifying GDI and NewsGuard among organizations “who have the same exact mission that they’re trying to make sure that there’s no flow of cash into businesses like mine.”

Republican lawmakers had also taken steps as early as February 2023 to cut off taxpayer funding to GDI. Breitbart News exclusively learned at the time that the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), which receives funding from the State Department, had withdrawn financial support from GDI. According to a source with knowledge of the decision, then-House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who served on NED’s board, was instrumental in securing the decision. Financial records showed that NED had awarded $230,000 in 2020 to the AN Foundation, GDI’s entity also known as the Disinformation Index Foundation.

“[G]iven our commitment to avoid the perception that NED is engaged in any work domestically, directly or indirectly, we no longer provide financial support to GDI,” NED CEO Damon Wilson told Breitbart News.

“The State Department should not be funding woke organizations who seek to censor and demonetize conservative outlets,” Stefanik said. “House Republicans will assert our oversight over the State Department’s funding of these type of groups.”

Then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) celebrated Stefanik’s efforts to cut off taxpayer funding to GDI through NED in an exclusive April 2023 interview with Breitbart News, highlighting the work of Jordan and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) in investigating government involvement in censorship.

“What’s happening here is through our hearings we’re discovering these entities that have been using taxpayer money for political purposes. Any time we find that, we try to stop that,” McCarthy said. “This is something we were successful in by not even passing a bill but getting the information out, having a member serving on that committee raising the issue, and stopping it.”

Then-Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) also called for an investigation in February 2023 following reporting by the Washington Examiner that the GEC and NED had collectively awarded GDI $665,000. “Americans deserve a full accounting of how their taxpayer dollars were used, and those responsible for violating the public trust should be held accountable,” Rubio said at the time. Johnson called for further investigation into a “potential First Amendment violation,” while Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) described “the eagerness of Big Tech to get in bed with Big Government and with Democrats” as one of the most disturbing developments in recent years.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, similarly raised concerns in February 2023 over reports that GDI received taxpayer funding from the State Department’s Global Engagement Center. “It would be extremely concerning if the US Government is indeed funding the Global Disinformation Index, which is being used to target conservative media outlets,” Blackburn wrote. “We’ve seen recently how the US government has tried to use the tech sector to control the narrative on many issues. Outlets such as the Huffington Post and BuzzFeed are among the biggest pushers of disinformation, yet are ranked as trustworthy by the index.”

GDI also came under scrutiny for incorporating Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) February 2020 suggestion that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Wuhan laboratory into a disinformation campaign. The New York Times and the Washington Post, which characterized the theory as fringe, were subsequently ranked among GDI’s lowest-risk news outlets. By March 2023, the Department of Energy and FBI Director Christopher Wray had identified a laboratory leak as the most likely origin of the pandemic. “The Global Disinformation Index has proven itself to be a primary source of disinformation. Yikes!” a Cotton spokesman told Breitbart News at the time.

In May 2023, House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans, led by then-Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee Chairman Brian Mast (R-FL), demanded information from then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken concerning the State Department’s funding of GDI and other organizations, indicating that the committee would postpone reauthorizing the GEC. The lawmakers sought documents and communications concerning the State Department’s grants, contracts, and cooperative agreements with several organizations, as well as GEC correspondence concerning alleged misinformation and disinformation involving Breitbart News and other conservative media outlets.

“Merely labeling speech ‘misinformation’ or ‘disinformation’ does not strip away First Amendment protections, and government officials may not circumvent the First Amendment by inducing, threatening, and/or colluding with private entities to suppress protected speech,” the lawmakers wrote.

Technology giant Oracle also cut ties with GDI in April 2023, citing concerns about free speech. Paul Fitzpatrick, president of the 1792 Exchange, called for congressional oversight of taxpayer-funded organizations during an appearance that month on Breitbart News Daily, raising concerns about GDI’s activities in the months preceding the 2022 midterm elections. “GDI is, in essence, a tool to choke information,” Fitzpatrick told Marlow.

Despite congressional scrutiny, a proposed government funding bill unveiled in December 2024 included a one-year extension of the GEC. The provision followed a September 2024 House Small Business Committee report alleging that the center had exceeded its mandate to combat foreign disinformation by funding organizations engaged in domestic censorship. The Washington Examiner’s Gabe Kaminsky noted that the spending proposal included an extension for the agency that “has funded speech suppression efforts and is being sued by the Federalist and Daily Wire.”

On April 16, 2025, Rubio, by then serving as secretary of state under Trump, announced that the State Department would abolish the GEC. Writing in the Federalist, Rubio identified GDI as a recipient of taxpayer funding and described the GEC as an “enthusiastic partner” in the Election Integrity Partnership, which he said overwhelmingly targeted accounts and narratives associated with Trump and his supporters during the 2020 presidential election.

“With its multimillion-dollar budget, paid for by American taxpayers, GEC funneled grants to organizations around the world dedicated to pushing speech restrictions under the guise of fighting ‘disinformation,’” Rubio wrote.

By October 26, 2025, Breitbart News reported that the State Department had officially dismantled the GEC, according to RealClearInvestigations senior investigative reporter Paul Sperry. In announcing the center’s closure in April, Rubio pledged that the Trump administration would address false information without pressuring technology companies to suppress Americans’ speech.

“The American people don’t need an obscure agency to ‘protect’ them from lies by pressuring X to ban users or trying to put The Federalist out of business,” Rubio wrote. “This administration will fight false narratives with true narratives, not with heavy-handed threats decreeing that only one ‘truth’ be visible online.”