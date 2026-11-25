Macy’s 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade will be postponed until Saturday due to severe weather — its first cancellation since World War II.

Macy’s announced the postponement on Wednesday after days of speculation over whether or not the parade would still go forward.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s said Wednesday.

“Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers, and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday,” Macy’s added.

The parade will commence on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

“Since the parade’s debut in 1924, it’s only been cancelled three times — in 1942, 1943, and 1944 because materials for giant balloons were needed for the World War II effort,” noted NBC News. “Balloons were last grounded in 1971 due to fierce winds and rain. City regulations mandate balloons can’t fly if sustained winds exceed 23 mph.”

According to the Associated Press, city emergency management officials say that the city will be “blasted with wind gusts between 50 to 60 mph (80 to 96 kph) on Thursday, along with steady, sustained winds between 30 to 38 mph (48 to 61 kph),” with moderate to heavy rain.