First Lady Melania Trump facilitated the reunification of nine more children displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war with their families.

The first lady has now helped secure the return of 43 Russian and Ukrainian children to their families since October 2025.

“Every child reunited with their parents brings humanity one step closer to a better world for everyone,” she said.

First Lady Melania Trump facilitated nine more reunifications with their families of children who were displaced in the Russia-Ukraine war, the White House announced Wednesday.

The first lady has now facilitated seven rounds of reunifications, bringing the total number of Ukrainian and Russian children returned to their families with her help to 43.

“We can heal the world through peace, and peace begins with our children. Every child reunited with their parents brings humanity one step closer to a better world for everyone,” the first lady said in a statement.

She called it a “moral imperative” to put children above divisions that lead to war.

“Children in this region of the world, like children everywhere, cannot possibly understand why geography and government have put them into the horrors of war,” she said.

“As adults, it is our moral imperative to elevate our children above the divisions that power war in order to restore the simple joys of life, immediately,” she continued.

The first lady said she remains committed and determined to humanitarian efforts and family reunification.

“Today, the reunification of nine children with their families occurred with the full cooperation of the Russian and Ukrainian leaders. I remain determined to continue my humanitarian work and bring families together,” she said.

The first round of reunification that the first lady secured came in October 2025, followed by a second round last December, when seven children were returned to their loved ones

A third round came in February, followed by a fourth round in April, which Breitbart News was the first to report on. The fifth instance came in July, and Breitbart News first reported on the sixth round of reunifications in August.

This latest humanitarian success comes weeks after the first lady brokered a ceasefire in Oleshky, allowing 800 evacuations and humanitarian aid to reach the region.

Both Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Ukrainian lawmaker and negotiator David Arakhamia praised the first lady earlier this month at the White House for her role in achieving the six-day ceasefire.