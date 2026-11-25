Venezuela’s PDVSA and Shell signed a $400 million service agreement to boost oil and gas output in the country.

The agreement follows several other service agreements and deals signed by Shell over the past months.

The Venezuelan regime states that it is presently outputting some 1.26 million barrels of oil per day.

Venezuela’s socialist regime on Tuesday announced that it signed a $400 million service order agreement with British multinational Shell to boost the country’s crude oil and gas output capabilities.

The new agreement was signed by PDVSA’s president Héctor Obregón, Shell’s regional vice president Adam Lowmass, and Shell’s vice president in the country Elías Nucette, with “acting President” Delcy Rodríguez presiding over the ceremony. Per VTV, the Venezuelan regime’s main state-owned news channel, the deal calls for a boost in oil and gas output at Carito-Pirital, a major onshore oil and gas producing area in the Northeastern Venezuelan state of Monagas.

Additionally, the state-owned channel stated, the agreement plans to reduce gas flaring and venting, with the aim of increasing energy efficiency and optimizing the productive activities of the Venezuelan economy.

Tuesday’s agreement marked the latest in a series of deals signed between Venezuela and Shell to boost oil output in Monagas over the past weeks. PDVSA and Shell signed five service orders this month alone to expand production and enhance the reliability of oil operations in Monagas, not including the latest and largest.

The Venezuelan newspaper El Universal detailed that the Venezuelan regime granted a license to Shell in June to begin the first phase of an exploration and production project at the Loran offshore gas field. The area reportedly features seven natural gas reservoirs, six of which straddle Venezuela’s maritime border with neighboring Trinidad and Tobago. “Acting President” Rodríguez reportedly stated this year that the Loran gas field remained “abandoned” by Venezuela for 23 years. The Venezuelan socialist regime has been in power for almost 28 years after late dictator Hugo Chávez took office on February 2, 1999.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan said in October that he sees gas to be the company’s “major competitive advantage” in Venezuela rather than heavy oil projects. Sawan affirmed the company will continue to look at other opportunities in the South American nation.

Following the arrest of Venezuela’s deposed socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan socialist regime, now led by Rodríguez, began seeking cooperation with U.S. and foreign companies in an effort to restore the nation’s rundown oil industry and recover the country’s oil output, drastically diminished after decades of socialist mismanagement.

In the months following Maduro’s arrest, the Venezuelan National Assembly — led by Delcy Rodríguez’s brother Jorge Rodríguez — began reforming the nation’s hydrocarbons laws, rescinding most of the notoriously strict socialist restrictions to the nation’s oil, mining, and gas sectors, some of which were imposed during the Chávez era of the regime (1999-2013).

Other companies, such as the United States’ ExxonMobil, have also signed preliminary agreements with the Venezuelan regime in recent days toward the potential return of the company in the country. The Texas-based company notably stands as one of the most affected by Hugo Chávez’s mass-expropriation of assets and forced nationalizations in the mid to late 2000s as he further implemented his socialist regime.

According to Venezuelan independent and state-owned outlets, the socialist regime has so far signed 84 different oil and gas deals throughout 2026. Venezuelan Hydrocarbons Ministry stated that, as of November 20, Venezuela is currently outputting upwards of 1.269 million barrels of oil per day, of which 730,000 are being produced at the Orinoco Belt, where the world’s largest accumulation of heavy and extra-heavy crude oil is located.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.