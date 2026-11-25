During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reiterated his desire to know about the Trump administration’s relationship with reinstated NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

He told host Will Cain he was less interested in his personal life and more interested in whether the Department of Commerce was enforcing U.S. export controls.

“Senator, I have maintained throughout this program and many other days how complicated the story actually is,” host Will Cain said. “So how are you going to go about getting to the truth? What is it you want to know about this story involving Jensen Huang?”

Kennedy replied, “My interest in this, Will, is to find out if America’s export control laws were broken and if somebody or somebodies were sending advanced chips to China in violation of the law. I have got no interest, it’s not my place, if Mr. Huang wants to — he wants to be feral, if he wants to cheat on Mrs. Huang. It is my interest, though, if he was having sex with a Chinese spy. I’m not saying he was or he wasn’t. We’re going to try to find out.”

“I want to know what his relationship is with the Department of Commerce and why the Department of Commerce appears — I will emphasize appears — to not have been enforcing our export controls,” he added. “But that’s my job.”

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