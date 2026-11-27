During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said that while some of the attacks on U.S. cyber infrastructure may be coincidental, if countries are committing cyberwarfare against the United States, there should be a response.

“Congressman, have you got any answers to those questions?” host Will Cain said. “Coincidence or something more?”

Burchett replied, “I may be a little older than you, Will, but I remember when the movie ‘Jaws’ came out. We never heard about anybody getting attacked by a shark, and then the movie comes out and all of a sudden everybody’s getting attacked by sharks. You hear about it all the time. And so I’m not so certain that some of this has to do with that. But I have learned one thing in Washington. There are no coincidences. When you look at the number of enemies we got, whether it be Chinese — I don’t care if the president’s over there having Thanksgiving with Xi Jinping or not.”

“I mean, if you look at the Russians, you look at Middle Eastern trouble, and all those over there that want trouble for us, you have got to ask yourself, are these coincidental?” he continued. “We have the capabilities of wreaking havoc on some of these other countries that do this to us. And I would suggest to our intelligence folks that maybe we ought to start looking at some of those options, if these unsolicited attacks or unprovoked attacks were to continue. But I think some of them are just coincidental. And — but I do think we need to keep our eye out for our enemies.”

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