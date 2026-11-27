SpaceX AI data centers would operate between roughly 300 and 600 miles above the Earth, primarily using lasers and linking with Starlink, with radiofrequency communications available as a backup.

SpaceX has seven years to launch an operational satellite and 14 years to deploy the network, while manufacturing costs, cooling, financing, and space-grade chips remain unresolved.

Amazon, Viasat, and the American Astronomical Society raised debris, congestion, interference, and environmental concerns, while SpaceX’s debris plan above 370 miles remains unapproved.

The FCC gave conditional approval on Wednesday to SpaceX’s plan to deploy as many as 1 million satellites for an orbital data center business tied to Elon Musk’s push to move AI computing into space.

TechCrunch reports that the satellites, called Starmind, would orbit at altitudes between roughly 300 and 600 miles above the Earth and talk to each other mainly through lasers, linking up with each other and with SpaceX’s existing Starlink network. The FCC’s approval also lets SpaceX fall back on radiofrequency communications to run the data centers from the ground if the laser systems fail.

Under the terms of the approval, SpaceX has seven years to launch its first operational satellite in the constellation and 14 years to deploy the full network. That’s a long runway, and for good reason: the company still has to figure out how to cut the cost of manufacturing and launching satellites, cool processors in orbit, and line up financing for chips built to operate in space. None of that is solved yet.

Amazon, which is building its own Starlink competitor, filed a petition opposing the application. The company argued the plan amounted to “lofty ambition rather than a real plan,” adding that even without much detail, the proposal still “risks real harm.” Amazon’s objections centered on orbital debris, congestion in low Earth orbit, radiofrequency interference and broader environmental effects. Viasat and the American Astronomical Society raised similar concerns. The FCC waved off some of the objections, including warnings about threats to scientific research, ruling that those concerns fell outside its regulatory authority.

Two pieces of the plan are still unresolved. The FCC has not yet approved SpaceX’s orbital debris plan for satellites operating above 370 miles. SpaceX also asked the agency to waive a rule requiring satellites below 1,250 miles to reenter Earth’s atmosphere within five years of finishing their missions. According to the FCC’s authorization document, SpaceX would rather move retired satellites into other orbits around Earth or around the sun than bring them down.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr framed the approval in sweeping terms, saying it “opens a bold new frontier for the computing infrastructure needed to power America’s leadership and growth.” Musk thanked Carr directly in a post on X, writing, “Much appreciate. This will be a great asset to America and the world.”

The technology is rapidly changing as AI goes to space. These and other recent AI developments were presaged in the breakout book by Breitbart News social media director Wynton titled: Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, the first and only New York Times bestselling AI book written from a conservative perspective. “AI isn’t just a tool,” says Hall. “It is also political power. The challenge is knowing how to seize the ‘roses’ of AI while averting its many ‘landmines.’”

Read more at TechCrunch here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.