A man who allegedly lived under a teenage girl’s bed in her Ohio house for three weeks was charged with sexually assaulting her and also taking nude photos of her.

According to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, 20-year-old Jaret Wright of Barberton met the girl online, the Associated Press (AP) reported Friday.

The teenager allegedly knew he was living under the bed but her mother was unaware of the situation.

“Authorities did not say how the mother eventually learned Wright was in the residence,” the outlet continued.

Court documents alleged Wright forced the teen to have sex with him and was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of producing child pornography.

Wright’s bail was set at $50,000 and remains jailed. It was unknown Friday if he retained an attorney.

“Authorities have not disclosed the teen’s age or said if she invited Wright to stay in the home or if they were dating. It’s also unclear if Wright was in and out of the home during the time authorities say he was living under the girl’s bed,” the AP report stated. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Dr. Ed Connor, a psychologist, told Fox 19 the incident is another example of how social media can give alleged predators a way to locate a victim.