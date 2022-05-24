Prosecutors: Chicago Teen Fatally Sniped Motorist from Window, Joked on Video Later: ‘This S**t Is Funny as Hell’

An 18-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder; prosecutors say he shot and killed a man outside his residence for making too much noise with his vehicle.

An arrest warrant states that witnesses identified Gaven Leon, 18, as the gunman who fatally shot 30-year-old Ryan Balbag, and Leon turned himself over to authorities on Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Irving Park Road and Pulaski Road at around 11:30 p.m. while Balbag was sitting at a red light with two others in the vehicle, CWB Chicago reported. Prosecutors said Leon used a laser-light equipped rifle to fire a shot at Balbag’s van from his apartment window, according to the Sun-Times. A witness inside the apartment allegedly saw Leon unjam his gun after the initial shot before reloading the weapon and firing a second shot at the van.

“One of the bullets flew through the back of Balbag’s head,” CWB Chicago reported. “He died at the hospital two days later.”

Two witnesses helped to identify Leon as the gunman, prosecutors noted, per the Sun-Times. They said the witness inside the unit with Leon identified him as the shooter, and the other was at a gas station and identified the defendant’s building as the source of the gunshot.

“Leon allegedly showed another person the gun after the attack and admitted that he ‘shot someone because their car was being too loud,'” according to the outlet.

Prosecutors said images and video from the shooting scene were recovered from Leon’s phone during the investigation, which purported to show him “trolling” officers, according to the Sun-Times.

“This is legendary footage right here… Who would do such a thing?” One of the videos allegedly shows him saying. “Thank you for coming. Appreciate it. They said somebody got to shooting. I know who did it, too. I know who was shooting, too. This s- is funny as hell. We just toying with their a-.”

Authorities also recovered an image from January 30 allegedly showing that he shot another vehicle for doing “burnouts,” according to the CWB Chicago.

A man named James Armband, who set up a GoFundMe page for Balbag’s family, called the victim “one of the best humans that I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.”