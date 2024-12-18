Kentucky 19-Year-Old Faces Manslaughter Charge for Baby’s Fentanyl Death

A woman from Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on Tuesday in relation to the fentanyl poisoning death of a 1-year-old child, WLKY reported.

In August, Saniya Frazier, 19, allegedly left out pills containing fentanyl where the child could access them, according to court records.

Frazier found the child unresponsive and called first responders. The baby was transported to Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital, but died there.

Frazier told law enforcement she had five pills in her purse before the incident — but when she checked again, only one was left, according to the report.

The medical examiner found that the baby died from acute fentanyl intoxication. The pills Frazier allegedly had in her purse tested positive for fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, and fluoro fentanyl, according to court records.

Officials have not said what Frazier’s relationship to the child is.

She was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department and is facing one second-degree manslaughter charge.