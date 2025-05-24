Karate Kid IRL: Instructor Says California Girl Fought Off Attacker with Martial Arts Skills

While police seek a man who attacked a 13-year-old California girl, the assailant may already have gotten the worst of the encounter because of the teen’s jiu-jitsu moves, her martial arts instructor said this week.

The girl, who remains anonymous in accordance with her family’s wishes and advice from police, was attacked on her walk home from school May 6 in the upscale coastal town of Carmel. But according to her martial arts instructor Michael Blackburn, the attacker picked the wrong girl to mess with that day.

The man, who was standing between two cars, reportedly stepped out and “punched her in the face.” That unleashed her three years of training at the Carmel Youth Center, Blackburn said.

“She punched him, she wrapped it, got him in a headlock, kneed him a couple of times, spun him around, threw him on the ground,” Blackburn told the Monterey Bay area’s KSBW. “And she had stepped on his foot doing all this, and when she threw him to the ground, she broke his ankle.”

Jiu jitsu is a martial art that focuses on grappling and controlling an opponent through leverage and techniques like joint locks and chokeholds, rather than striking.

“We’re doing everything we can to figure out who this person is that’s responsible for what happened,” said Commander Todd Trayer with the Carmel Police Department, told the news station.

Police released a sketch of the alleged attacker.

“The person was acting unusual, like potentially under the influence of something or dealing with some other personal issues,” Trayer said.