During the Lao New Year Parade, the vehicle Landry was driving struck multiple pedestrians. During the investigation, Landry showed signs of impairment and ultimately submitted a breath sample indicating a BAC of 0.137g%. Troopers arrested Landry and booked him into the Iberia Parish jail for Driving while Impaired (1st Offense), First-Degree Negligent Injuring (18 counts), Careless Operation, and Open Container. Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency into the circumstances of the crash. This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

A young man who witnessed the crash told KATC he saw the suspect get into his vehicle, rev his engine, and move closer to the parade.

“I just simply thought that he was coming to join the parade because the car was kind of nice. He inched closer and closer, revs his engine again, and just plows through everybody. In that moment, my brain just stopped. I just thought, ‘Is this actually happening?'” he recalled of the horrific scene.

In a social media post, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said, “Based on the preliminary investigation, this does not appear to be an intentional act. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”