PHOTO: New York Drag Queen Who Is School Board’s Vice President Accused of Child Sex Crimes

A New York drag queen has been arrested and the LGBT group he founded dissolved after he was accused of sexually explicit communications with a child.

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Travis Barr-Longo of Cazenovia who founded the area’s pride fest which was later called Cazenovia Pride, Binghamton Homepage reported Friday.

The Libs of TikTok account shared an image of the drag queen:

The New York State Police identified the suspect as Travis J. Longo, who was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

“Investigators determined that Longo engaged in a pattern of sexually explicit communications with a child under the age of 12,” the agency said.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims who were contacted by Longo and ask anyone with information to contact the New York State Police at Troop D Headquarters at (315) 366-6000 and reference case number NY2600762245,” its announcement continued.

Longo is the Cazenovia school board’s vice president, according to the Homepage article. As of Saturday morning, the Cazenovia Central School District’s website still had him listed in that role.

In a statement regarding Longo’s arrest, Superintendent Kevin Linck said:

The District became aware of the arrest of our Board of Education vice-president Travis (Barr) Longo when the news was publicly disseminated at approximately 10:00 this morning. Mr. Barr is not an employee of the District, he was elected by the Cazenovia voters to a 3-year term in May of 2024. The role of a school board member is not a student facing role. Please be assured that we take all such matters with the utmost seriousness.

The District has retained and is working closely with legal counsel to review the matter thoroughly and determine the appropriate immediate steps. In the interim, the individual in question will not be permitted on any school grounds or at any district-sponsored events.

Linck added that the safety of students, staff, and community members were the priority and officials were “taking all necessary actions to ensure a safe, secure, and focused learning environment.”

Cazenovia Pride cancelled its pride festival and has dissolved as a result of the accusations against its founder, according to the Homepage report.

“Longo performed in drag under the moniker Anita Buffem. He claimed to be ‘the 1st Drag Artist elected to official position in U.S.’ on his Facebook profile, referring to his position on the Cazenovia school board,” the outlet said.

Video footage showed him in full drag, wearing a wig, makeup, and female clothing.

“I did a virtual today for the Pennsylvania Democratic Caucus that was fabulous, honey,” he said:

The Homepage article cited the Madison County Jail which said Longo had been arraigned and released.