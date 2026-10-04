2 Dead, over 30 Injured After Shots Fired During Block Party

Two people were killed and 35 others injured when shots were fired during a homecoming block party in Vienna, Georgia, just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

The New York Post reported that “over 1,000 people” were at the party when the shots were fired.

Two men, ages 20 and 23, were reportedly killed.

WALB identified the deceased as JaQuevion Jackson and Macaleb Jackson. The news outlet also pointed out that “as of 2 p.m. Sunday, 26 patients who were injured in the shooting remained at Crisp Regional [Hospital].”

Rep. Sanford Bishop commented on the incident, saying, in part, “Homecoming is supposed to be about coming home — to family, to old friends, to the neighborhoods that raised us. Early this morning in Vienna, a celebration of home became a scene of unspeakable grief. Two young men, just 20 and 23 years old, will not come home again. Dozens more are lying in hospital beds, and their families are keeping watch, praying for every breath.”

He added, “Vivian and I join the people of Vienna and Dooly County in mourning. We lift up the families who lost sons, the wounded and those who love them, and every person who ran toward danger to help a neighbor. I am grateful to the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, first responders, and the doctors and nurses working through the night.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.